Married Woman In Sex Scandal

NJO

A sex scandal has hit the city of Wa which has brought fear amongst elders of the area in the Upper West Region.

The said sex video is alleged to have been recorded at Zongo area in Wa by a young man named Njo who was seen in the video having sexual intercourse with a lady named Rahi.

The sex act took place on Christmas day with reports that the video was shared by Njo’s girlfriend when she saw it on his phone.

Information gathered indicted that the lady Rahi is a married woman with a child and the said young man is an ex-boyfriend who she has been dating secretly even though she is married.

The husband of the lady (Rahi) Salmaa, a son of ‘Oneplug’ a known elder in Wa who was alleged to be privy to his wife’s misbehaviour bought a new car for her to discourage her from such acts till the unfortunate happen.

Rahi has since parked out of her husband’s home to an unknown location but reports indicated that she has fled the town.

Some leaders in the Wa township who felt the attitude of the youth in the area is becoming appalling called on opinion leaders to summon the two to the Chief’s palace and punish them to serve as a deterrent to the rest.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa