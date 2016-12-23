Marketing Consultancy Supports Echoing Hills Village

Staff of MSC with CEO presenting the Cheque and items to the Orphanage

Marketing Support Consultancy Limited (MSC), a research institute, has donated over GH¢3,000 worth of items to Echoing Hills Village, an orphanage at Madina, Accra.

The items included toiletries, bags of rice, gallons, of oil and soft drinks.

A GH¢1,000 cheque was also given to the orphanage to help it to pay its bills and cater for the kids during the Christmas season.

Seth Odiko, Country Manager at Marketing Support Consultancy Limited (MSC), told BUSINESS GUIDE that the donation was part of its corporate social responsibility.

He said, “We deem it right to give back to society what it has given us by supporting the needy ones through our donations.

“We do this at the end of every year and many orphanages have benefited from our support and we intend to continue.

“The less privileged are part of society and they need our help to survive.”

Mr. Odiko called on other corporate institutions in the country to offer support to the needy in society, especially those in orphanages and mental homes.

Pastor Anthony Ampofo, one of the coordinators of the Orphanage, who received the items, expressed appreciation to MS, calling on others to emulate their shining example.

They called for more support to help run the home, explaining that the orphanage does not get any support from the government.

Echoing Hills Village, which was established in 1994, seeks to provide foster care, shelter, healthcare, education and training to the underprivileged children to prepare them for the challenges in future.

They also offer rehabilitation for special children.

The orphanage currently has about 80 inmates, consisting orphans, abandoned and needy children and children suffering from cerebral palsy.

A Business Desk report