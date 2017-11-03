Market Sanitation C’ttee Inaugurated

The Accra Mayor with the committee members

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has inaugurated market sanitation committees for the Kantamanto Market, Abuja (CMB) Market and Tema Station respectively.

The committees comprise representatives from the various markets, public health and waste management officers from AMA and representatives of accredited waste management companies in areas the markets were located.

The committees have been tasked to generate fees to be collected for waste collection in the markets and to ensure the efficient collection of waste in their respective markets among others.

Delivering an address to inaugurate the committees, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said, markets and business enclaves have unique sanitation challenges as such there was the need for their challenges to be given special attention, hence the creation of the committees.

He said the setting up of the committees came up as a result of insanitary conditions and the improper waste disposal practice within the various markets where traders collect and dump refuse in mini drains and on the streets.

He further noted that the committees will ensure that litter bins are provided for all shops for collection daily

“The waste committee and the waste management companies will meet on the registration and a fee to be paid daily for every seller in the market to enable them employ sweepers as well as provide logistics for the exercise adding that residents around the area would not be left out,” he said.

He promised the Assembly would put in its necessary strategies to support this initiative.

He reiterated that traders who fail to abide by the regulations and fee paying required would either be driven out of the market or would be issued a summon to face court.

The use of special sanitation committee tasked with the responsibility of managing waste concerns in business enclaves, an initiative of the MCE of Accra, was first piloted in the Abossey Okai Spare Parts enclave.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri