Margaret Abbey Out With ‘Yen Agyinkwa’

Margaret Abbey

Gospel artiste Margaret Abbey has released her third gospel album titled ‘Yen Agenkwah’, which has eight tracks.

‘Yen Agenkwah’ is basically a song praising the Lord for the great work that He is doing in people’s lives, including that of the musician.

Apart from ‘Yen Agenkwah’, the album also has songs such as ‘Mahoden’, ‘Wobesa Me Yie’, ‘Osom Me Bo’, ‘Ewurade’, ‘It Is well’, among others.

Margaret believes that gospel music is her calling.

“If there is one thing I enjoy the most is ministering the word through music. I have been ministering in churches, at parties as well as other social events because serving the Lord brings huge rewards and that is why I came up with this great album,” she said.

The gospel artiste added, “I thank my fans, everybody and management team for encouraging, and supporting me from the beginning to date.”