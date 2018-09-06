‘Many Christians, Pastors Have Lost Focus’ – Opoku Onyinah

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah

Christians in Ghana have veered off their core mandate and are now majoring on prosperity messages instead.

According to the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, most Christian teachings now dwell more on prosperity gospel than any other thing.

“The focus of many Christians has changed. That focus has actually changed. Quite recently many people think more about prosperity and then centre on teaching blessings,” he said in an interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face programme with Godfred Akoto Boafo on Tuesday.

Christians or followers of Jesus Christ have been commissioned in Matthew 28:19-20 to “go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.”

Jesus again in Matthew 6:33 urged his followers to “seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness and all these [blessings etc] things shall be added unto you.”

Per records from the Bible, while depending on God for their needs, Christians ought to seek for lost souls and preach the salvation message to them.

But according to Opoku Onyinah, this directive is being relegated to the background while preachers in the 21st century are dwelling more on giving sermons on blessings instead.

Opoku Onyinah said: “Blessings come as you know Christ you don’t actually tell people to go and seek blessings.”

“Once you encounter Christ, blessings are automatic. I don’t pray for blessings, I don’t pray for money. Throughout my life, the time I prayed for money was when I was at Wa. I didn’t have money and there was no food at home,” he added.

Tithing is biblical; Churches need money to thrive

He also used the opportunity to clarify some misconceptions about tithing.

According to the preacher, every institution needs money to sustain their activities and the Church is no exception, adding that “churches can function well if they get money.”

“Every institution cannot thrive without money, wherever you are, you need money to thrive. If you don’t get money, you cannot function. So Churches can function well if they get money [from tithes and offerings].”

“The Bible gives a basic way of giving money in the Old Testament and that is tithing. When the Lord Jesus Christ came, he spoke about tithing and he did not condemn tithing. I will still encourage Christians to do that.”

He further encouraged all Christians to fulfill their tithe obligations to their churches.

A tithe is a one-tenth part of something, paid as a contribution to a religious organization.

Tithing is one of the most contentious issues within the Christendom which some churches have divided opinions on its appropriateness or otherwise.

-Citifmonline