Many Admire My Nudity Secretly- Queen Haizel

Queen Haizel

Upcoming Afrobeat artiste, Mercedes Haizel Cobbinah, known in the music circles as Queen Haizel, has affirmed her love for nudity and will not trade it for anything in this world.

According to the Afrobeat songstress, many people who openly criticise her “purposeful nudity” often tend to admire her privately.

The artiste, who has a large following from her home city (Cape Coast), explained that “going nude is my arsenal which forms part of my strategy for putting my heartfelt messages to my followers across the world.

The 27-year-old ‘Tooli’ songstress, who interacted with the media in Cape Coast as part of moves to promote her new songs, stated that she is not perturbed by the vile propaganda, insinuation and aspersions against her.

“I’m not disturbed at all because I know with time people would learn to understand me. It’s show business. I am capable of doing many things but our culture, tradition and happenings in the industry have restricted me.”

She described herself as Ghana’s finest female icon with matchless voice.

On the keen competition in the music industry among female artistes, she said, “I’m in no competition with any of my fellow ladies.

Queen Haizel is poised to be the first-ever female songstress to walk home with the ultimate VGMA artiste of the year award.

