Man’s Balls Chopped Off For Chasing Married Woman

Uncompleted apartment of the victim

A 45-year-old man is currently battling for his life at the Ridge Hospital following an attack by two heavily-built men for allegedly chasing a married woman.

Emmanuel Nanor, aka Awokye, according to reports, had his scrotum chopped off with a knife by the men in his own house at Nsakina, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

One person has been arrested in connection with the crime by the Amasaman Police.

The arrested person, identified as Robert Otoo, 49, according to eyewitnesses, allegedly hired the two ‘macho men’ to cut the organ of the victim for having a sexual relationship with his wife.

Eyewitness account indicated that the victim was in his uncompleted self-contained apartment last Thursday morning when he heard somebody knocking at his door.

Awokye, father of five, according to reports, opened the door and the two men entered the room to attack him.

They told him that one Robert Otoo, a neighbour, had sent them to come and kill him for having sexual relations with his wife.

The two immediately grabbed Awokye and undressed him, according to reports.

One of the men was said to have removed a knife from his pocket and slashed off the victim’s scrotum.

The men then left him to his fate and bolted.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Effia Tenge, who further briefed the paper, said at about 10:30 on Thursday, some of the neighbours transported the victim in a taxi to the police station to report the matter.

When they got to the police station, the victim could not get out of the vehicle as he was bleeding profusely and so the police immediately rushed him to the Ridge Hospital for medical treatment.

Detectives were immediately dispatched to the house of the victim to pick the chopped organ to see if it could be of use to doctors attending to the patient.

The house of the said Robert Otoo was visited by the detectives but he was not in.

His wife was also not available and so a message was left for him to report at the station.

Later Mr. Otoo reported himself at the station and was detained pending further investigations.

In his caution statement, the suspect denied the allegation, adding that he had not sent anybody to attack the victim.

The police are yet to get in touch with the woman at the centre of the matter to answer some questions.

Meanwhile, the victim, DAILY GUIDE gathered, is a divorcé and lives only with his five children.

Information gathered indicated that sometime this year, when Mr Otoo detected that his wife constantly visited Awotse, he allegedly came to the house to personally warn the victim to stay away from the wife.

According to neighbours, Mr Otoo, who has only one child with the wife, but has been having marital issues, warned his wife to stay away from the victim, but neighbours said the woman kept sneaking into the room of Awotse anytime her husband was away until the unfortunate incident occurred last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Awotse, the paper gathered, has denied having any sexual affair with the said woman.

Even though the victim has confessed to the police that the woman visited him, he said there was no sexual relation between them.

The matter is still being investigated by the Amasaman Police.

Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)