Manhyia Youth Hail Napo

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo

THE MANHYIA Youth Association, made up of various youth groups in the Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi, has lauded the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo, for being adjudged the Best Minister for 2017.

In a release authored and signed by the spokesman of the association, Seth Twumasi, the youth stated that the top honour is not only for Napo – who is the Education Minister – but also for all the people of Manhyia South.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh was honoured during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s first year in office by FAKS Investigative Services – an investigative group which is recognized across the globe.

The education minister, who is credited for spearheading the smooth introduction of the famous social intervention policy – the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme – topped the ‘Best Minister’s’ chart with 93.7 percent.

Members of the Manhyia Youth Association said they were not surprised that Napo was chosen from among other competent and hardworking ministers as the best for the year under review “because he has performed excellently and he duly deserves the top honour.”

Mr. Twumasi observed that the education ministry delivered to the satisfaction of most Ghanaians in the first year of the NPP administration. He stated that there is oneness, team work, hard work and visionary leadership at the ministry and that all that had come about because of Napo’s exemplary leadership style.

“The free Senior High School (SHS) policy has been implemented smoothly by the ministry of education, where Napo is the head, contrary to pessimistic statements and attacks from the largest opposition political party,” the association noted.

Mr. Twumasi therefore commended Napo for staying focused and delivering up to expectation after President Akufo-Addo had appointed him to head that sensitive ministry, saying, “The people of Manhyia South Constituency are very proud to have you as our MP.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi