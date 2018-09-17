Manhyia South Gets Astro Pitch

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

PLANS ARE underway to construct an ultra-modern Astro Turf facility at Abbey’s Park in the Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi.

The commendable project is the brainchild of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’.

The project, which is expected to commence today is geared towards improving sporting activities, notably football, in the area.

Napo, who doubles as the Minister of Education, stated that sports promotion in his constituency remains one of his greatest ambitions as MP.

According to him, the construction of Astro Turf Park at Abbey’s Park is a clear indication that he (Napo) is eager to promote sports in the constituency.

The MP explained that he mooted the idea for the park, which is now grassless, to be developed into international standard for the constituency.

The Manhyia South law maker, who is noted for having passion for the development of his area, urged his constituents to support the project.

He expressed gross worry about reports that the contractor, engaged to construct the facility, was prevented from doing so by some youth in the area.

According to him, the astro turf project is being constructed to benefit everybody in the constituency and so nobody should try to prevent it from happening.

The Manhyia South MP sternly warned that anybody that would create inconveniences for the contractor would be dealt with by the law.

Napo, whose tenure as MP for Manhyia South has led to massive transformation of the constituency, said more projects were in the pipeline for the area.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi