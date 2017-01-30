Mane Breaks Senegal Hearts

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane misses crucial penalty as Senegal crash out

Sadio Mane’s penalty miss proved costly as Senegal fell to Cameroon in the quarterfinals in Franceville, Gabon.

Senegal and Cameroon had failed to break the deadlock during 120 minutes of an absorbing Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal when, after eight clinically converted penalties, up stepped their talisman: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Perhaps Senegal’s complaints over the stop-start run-up by Jacques Zoua, Cameroon’s previous taker, had distracted him; Mane’s penalty was at a good height for the Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, who saved it superbly to his right, and it was left to Vincent Aboubakar to thump his spot-kick home and give the Indomitable Lions a stunning victory. They will face either DR Congo or Ghana in the semifinals on Wednesday.