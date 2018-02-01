Man U, Big In China

Manchester United, Lionel Messi and the Bundesliga are leading the way amongst Europe-based football entities in China, according to the latest study commissioned on engagement with the game in the world’s most populous nation.

The annual Red Card survey’s China Digital Football Awards, conducted by China-based digital agency, Mailman, highlighted the trio as the field leaders in digital engagement in the country as foreign operations seek to capitalise on the continued growth of the globe’s second largest economy.

China’s unique social media landscape, where sites such as Twitter and Facebook are blocked by what is known as “The Great Firewall,” has witnessed huge expansion in recent years, with China-focused platforms such as Weibo and WeChat dominating the market.

Manchester United emerge as the most popular European club in China based on their number of followers on Weibo and WeChat, according to the survey, with the Old Trafford club well clear of second-placed Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in third. Arsenal and Liverpool were fourth and fifth respectively.

The report says United’s greatest strength lies in their use of the weChat platform, with engagement on that platform three times greater than their nearest rival, Real Madrid. The report on the club’s Europa League win over Ajax was the most-read article on weChat ever, the report says.