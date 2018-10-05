Man Stones Wife To Death

Nicholas Akorley

The Kasoa Police have arrested one Nicholas Akorley, who was said to have brutally murdered his 32-year-old wife, Gloria Akorley, at Amuzukope near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Reports said the deceased and suspect, who were at loggerheads, constantly quarreled.

The suspect allegedly used a hammer and concrete blocks to murder the wife in an uncompleted building yesterday.

Nicholas attempted to abscond after allegedly committing the heinous act but was apprehended by some passersby and neighbours after news of his dastardly act broke.

He was later handed over to the Kasoa Police who have since commenced investigations into circumstances that led to the death of the woman.

Daughter of the deceased reportedly revealed that her parents had been at loggerheads for some time.

She alleged that her father occasionally threatened to kill the mother and use her for rituals during quarrels.

The body of the deceased was found on Thursday morning after neighbours received news that somebody had been murdered.

According to reports, Nicholas Akorley’s whereabouts were known initially.

When the suspect was called on the phone by a neighbour to inform him of the wife’s death, he told the caller that he had travelled to Koforidua in the Eastern Region but couldn’t money to return.

Neighbours later saw him packing his belongings in the house ostensibly to run away and arrested him.

By Gibril Abdul Razak