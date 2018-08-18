Man Sexually Assaults 10 Year Old Daughter

The Amasaman branch of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service has apprehended a 37-year-old man for allegedly having sex with his 10-year-old girl.

The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Asamenu, according to police reports, allegedly inserted his fingers into the vagina of the victim.

The victim, a Primary Three pupil, has been sent to the hospital for medical examination while the accused has been granted bail by the court to reappear on September 21, 2018.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, Chief Superintendent Francis Yiribaare, the Amasaman Divisional Commander, said the victim lives with her parents at Ayawaso near Ofankor.

In June 2018, the victim’s school organised a programme to sensitize pupils on sexual and gender-based violence.

After the programme, the victim informed her class teacher that her father had been inserting his fingers into her vagina.

The victim narrated that Emmanuel Asamenu started this conduct when she was only seven years old.

She further stated that in the course of fingering her, the father had sex with her one day.

This, according to the victim, usually occurred anytime the mother was absent.

Chief Superintendent Yiribaare averred that the headmistress of the school was immediately informed and a formal complaint was lodged with the police.

On July 16, 2018, the victim was contacted by DOVVSU officials in her school for a statement and she confirmed all the allegations in the presence of her headmistress.

On July 27, 2018, father of the victim was arrested and he denied all the allegations upon interrogation.

Emmanuel Asamenu added that the victim usually became scared of him anytime the mother and other adults were absent.

After investigations, he was arraigned before court which later granted him bail.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey