Man Remanded For Defiling Daughter

A 26-year-old trader, who allegedly defiled his daughter at Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region, has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Yaw Toku, according to the police, allegedly committed the act on numerous occasions at the blind side of the mother of the 10-year-old victim.

Yaw Toku reportedly admitted the offence in his caution statement when he was arrested and interrogated.

He was hauled before the court on two charges of defiling a child under the age of 16 and incest.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him.

The court, presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, remanded him to reappear on August 15, 2018.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbre told the court that the complainant is a trader, who lives in the same neighborhood with the victim and the accused.

He told the court that the victim was initially staying with her mother at Assin Asamankese in the Central but the accused person went for her to give her proper care.

He said on July 23, 2018, the victim visited the complainant and told her that she was ill.

He said the complainant gave the victim first aid treatment, but noticed some fluid on her cloth and decided to examine her.

Chief Inspector Atimbire told the court that the complainant, after examining the victim, noticed some discharge coming out of the private part, as well as anus of the victim and queried her about it.

The court heard that the victim told the complainant that the accused person had sex with her on numerous occasions and that he defiled her on July 22 and July 23, 2018.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant relayed the information to other witnesses and later reported the matter to the police.

Chief Inspector Atimbire stated that the accused was later arrested and upon interrogation he admitted the offence in his caution statement.

When the presiding judge asked the accused whether he admitted the offence in his statement, Yaw Toku told the court that indeed he did so under pressure because of circumstances surrounding the whole issue.

By Gibril Abdul Razak