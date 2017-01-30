Man Murdered In Sleep

The deceased

Residents of Peki Dzake in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region have been thrown into a state of shock after news broke of the gruesome murder of a young carpenter in the community.

The 37-year-old carpenter, Philip Ahornu is reported to have been murdered in his sleep by an unknown assailant on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was allegedly having his siesta at about 12:30 pm when the assailant broke into his room to commit the untellable horror.

The assailant was said to have slashed the victim in the stomach with a sharp cutlass resulting in his intestine gushing out.

The deceased, who was said to be in coma at the time was quickly rushed to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment but was transferred to the Volta Regional Hospital in Ho where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

It was not clear what could have caused the assailant to carry out such cruelty and the whole Peki Dzake town has been in a state of distress as the news spread.

A search party comprising the youth of the community has been dispatched to locate, arrest and hand over the assailant who was still at large to the police for further investigations and prosecution.

From Gibril Abdul Razak Ho

(gbabdulrazak@gmail.om)