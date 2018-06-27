Man Kills Self, Lover, Son

A 32-year-old man, Stephen Dotse, has allegedly shot dead his ex-lover and his one-and-half-year-old son.

Reportedly, he committed suicide after the unfortunate incident on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Akyem-Akfrofufu in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

After murdering his ex-girlfriend, Rosemond Amankwaa and his son, he shot himself.

Atiwa West District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Yamoah, Kwarbeng, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the ex-lovers broke up some months ago due to some misunderstanding.

According to the police, the late Rosemond went ahead to date another man in the same community, a decision which deeply hurt Dotse.

He explained that out of jealousy, the late Dotse stormed the house of his ex-girlfriend with a single barrel gun and shot her dead together with their son.

“After committing the crime, Dotse also shot himself in the neck and died on the spot,’’ the police officer narrated briefly.

DSP Yamoah averred that his outfit had begun investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the three have been deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra pending autopsy.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Akrofufu