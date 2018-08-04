Man Kills Brother With Stick

A slight misunderstanding that ensued between two biological brothers at Duadaso No. 1 in the Jaman North District of the Brong Ahafo Region has resulted in the death of one Tor Kwabena Alex, 26.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sampa Government Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

The suspect, Kwame Tawiah Moses Snr, escaped after allegedly committing the heinous crime.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the quarrel between the two siblings, Kwame Tawiah Moses and Alex Kwabena started at about 9pm yesterday at Duadaso No 1.

During the melee, Kwame picked a stick and hit the head of Alex who instantly fell unconscious.

He was rushed to the Sampa Government Hospital where he died later, but it’s unclear what really caused the quarrel.

In a telephone interview with DAILY GUIDE, the spokesman of the Brong Ahafo Police, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong, confirmed that the police were investigating circumstances that led to the death of Kwabena Alex.

The case was reported to the Sampa Police by one Okra Emmanuel, who is also a family member.

The police appealed to all citizens, especially those in the Brong Ahafo Region, to volunteer information to help arrest the suspect.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Duadaso No 1

