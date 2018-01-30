Man Hacks Wife Over Wedding

KWAKU Akese, 46, is currently in the grips of the Asamankese police for allegedly hacking his wife, Ama Nyarkoa, with a machete when a misunderstanding ensued between them.

After allegedly committing the act, the suspect reportedly fled, but was grabbed by the police on Sunday when he sneaked to the house to pick his personal belongings.

According to the mother of the victim, the misunderstanding between the couple started on Saturday after the woman had reportedly defied the order of the husband not to attend a wedding ceremony at Akyem Akroso, near Akyem Oda, in the Eastern Region.

The victim, 32, who is currently receiving treatment at the Koforidua Government Hospital, had her right hand almost chopped off.

She also suffered deep cutlass wounds on her back, mouth, neck and buttocks.

The couple has six children.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem -Akroso