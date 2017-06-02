Man Escaped Lynched Over Sex

Kwabena Koomson (middle) before the Mmerantehene

The timely intervention of the Assembly member of Akyem Okurase, a community in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern Region, saved man who was about to be lynched by a mob for allegedly having sexual intercourse with his friend’s wife.

A middle aged man, Kwabena Koomson, wood carver, was caught on Tuesday afternoon having sex with the wife of his friend.

The angry youth, who were wielding sticks and clubs converged on the house of Kwabena Koomson and forcibily opened his door.

The timely intervention of Samuel Akpakudi, Assembly member for the community, who is also a brother to the affected husband of the woman, saved the situation.

Mr Akpakudi, who narrated the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the husband of the woman (name withheld) had suspected the wife for over a month now, so he monitored them and caught the two in the act.

According to Samuel, the husband has vowed to divorce the woman even though they have three children.

The Mmaratohene of the community, Nana Yaw Amenyenu, who heard the case, said this is the third time that Kwabena Koomson has been culpable in such act.

He noted that the chiefs of the town would adjudicate the matter on Thursday to prescribe sanctions per Akyem traditions to the duo involved in the sexual scandal.

Meanwhile, the Assembly member has described the husband as a man of virtue, who is well-to-do and highly respected in the community.

“He even contested to become an Assembly member and cannot fathom why the wife took such an action.

The sister to the said woman, Nafisa earlier told the paper that her sister complained that the husband had abandoned her and denied her of sex, hence her decision to flirt with the friend.

From Daniel Bampoe, Okurase