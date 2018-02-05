Man Curses NPP With Eggs, Schnapps

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) Polling Station elections at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, has been reportedly marred by the invocation of curses by angry party people, who are suspecting sabotage.

One ‘JJ Akufo-Addo Abanoma’, a staunch NPP member in the area, reportedly, invoked curses of river deities with eggs and schnapps at the SDA Polling Station at Asante Mampong, in protest of alleged sabotage acts, this week.

He stated that his sister, one Attaa, who is also a hard working member of the ruling political party, was frustrated and eventually prevented from picking forms to contest for women’s organizer position in the party.

JJ Akufo-Addo Abanoma, who was beaming with rage, said he could not withstand the pain of seeing his sister, who is also a staunch member of the NPP, being denied the chance to contest the polls, so he rained curses on the party.

Speaking on Nhyira Fm in Kumasi, he disclosed that he prayed some river deities to deal ruthlessly with all those who clandestinely worked to prevent his sister, who worked to help the NPP to get to power, from contesting the party polls.

JJ Akufo-Addo Abanoma said some party people in the region want to influence the intra party polls to benefit their political ambitions, adding that his sister was not allowed to take part in the polls despite his decision to curse the party.

According to him, he, his sister, Attaa, and their entire family as well as their friends, have decided to leave the NPP, because they have realized that the party leadership is selfish and so they don’t care about the grass root members.

JJ Akufo-Addo Abanoma said he used his resources and energy to campaign vigorously to help the NPP to win the 2016 polls but the party’s top notch members in the area have decided to turn their back at him now that they have power.

Burning Of Paraphernalia

Meanwhile JJ Akufo-Addo Abanoma has backed his words of leaving the party with the burning of NPP paraphernalia right in the full glare of the people at Mampong.

The burning of the party items was recorded on mobile phone and it had since gone viral on social media. JJ Akufo-Addo Abanoma was also seen raining the curses on the party for using and dumping him.

MCE Steps In

In a related development, the MCE for Asante Mampong, Appiah Kubi, has appealed to JJ Akufo-Addo Abanoma to rescind his decision of quitting the NPP, saying his grievances would be addressed. He said he had invited him to his house to help solve the issue.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi