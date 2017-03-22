Man Commits Suicide In Bimbilla

Deceased Nwelgnel Yegbaja

Nwelgnel Yegbaja, 18, resident of Sangnayili, a farming community in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region, has allegedly committed suicide.

According to reports, the deceased was found on his farm on Tuesday dawn in a pool of blood.

He was said to have shot himself in the left rib with a locally manufactured gun.

His brother claimed they returned from the farm at about 7pm but the deceased said he wanted to go back to pick an item on the farm.

According to him, the deceased went out with his gun and never came back home, adding that they decided to mount a search for him.

They later found him on the farm, and an assembly member of the Juo Electoral Area reported the incident to the Bimbilla Police.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Bimbilla Government Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

The District Crime Officer ASP Ebenezer Peprah, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the police would conduct further investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the death, indicating that suicide would not be ruled out.

ASP Ebenezer Peprah disclosed that the body would be released to the family for burial after the autopsy.

From Eric Kombat, Bimbilla

(kombat.eric@yahoo.com)