Man Caught Allegedly Having Sex With Goat

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Assin South District Police Command for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a goat at Fa-Wo-Ma-Nye Anomabo Kuma in the Ajumako Anyan Asiam District of the Central Region.

Assin South District Police Commander, DSP Okyere Adam who confirmed the incident to Adom News said the suspect, Daniel Ackon, was arrested by the youth of the area and subsequently handed over to the Nyankomasi Ahenkro police.

He said the complainant in the case told the police that he had tied the goat at his residence to feed before leaving for church.

On his return, he said he heard an unusual noise from where he had tied the animal so he approached the scene only to find Daniel on top of the goat with his trousers pulled down.

The complainant raised an alarm and the youth helped to arrest Daniel.

He said the goat was seriously bleeding at the time it was brought to the police station as an exhibit.

The residents who caught the suspect in the act reported that there were blood stains in the cloths of the suspect.

Ackon, who is being processed for court, has denied any wrongdoing.

