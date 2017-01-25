Man With Biggest Sex Organ In The World Turns Actor

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera

The man with the world’s biggest penis has been offered his first big movie role – in a porn film.

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, from Saltillo, Mexico, recently turned down a reduction operation on his 18.9 inch penis, claiming that pursuing a career in the porn industry was more important to having sexual relationships.

And now it seems he has got his wish, with the The LAD Bible revealing the man behind ‘YouPorn’ and the ‘Fake Taxi’ series is interested in working with Roberto and his near half-metre member.

‘The YouPorn Guy’ said, “We would fly him over to Prague and he can come see our doctors and nurses at our FakeHospital.com.

“We would make the scene quite comical, and would get a female doctor and two or three nurses all trying to have a go on it.

“He would have the time of his life. Everyone would want to see the scene for sure, whether they would get off on it is another matter”

Cabrera recently spoke of his desires to break into the adult film industry, explaining, “I am happy with my penis and I wish to go back to the USA and spend the rest of my life over there.

“I would like to be a porn star and I think I would make a lot of money over there.”

While the x-rated film version may be more enjoyable for Cabrera, his penis was recently thoroughly examined by real doctors who confirmed that the bulk of his 20 inch manhood is foreskin.

Radiologist Jesus Pablo Gilmore said, “Our findings on the CT scan were that he has very large foreskin, it goes almost to the knee.

“The glands themselves are only six to seven inches from the pubic. It doesn’t go all the way through the foreskin.”

–thesun.co.uk