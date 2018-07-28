Man Bags 5 Years For Selling Granddaughter

Midawo Agbodzi

A 64 year old man who was arrested by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department for attempting to sell his nine year old granddaughter for GH¢100,000 has been given a five year jail term by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused, Midawo Agbodzi, aka Peter, was sentenced by the court presided over by Abena Oppong Agyin Doku on Tuesday July 24, 2018, after he was charged for human trafficking.

Accused who was earlier granted bail by the court received his sentence upon his second appearance in court.

Based on his own plea, he was given the five years imprisonment with hard labour after he admitted the offence and pleaded guilty during the trial.

He was not represented by a counsel.

Presenting the facts of the case in court, the prosecutor, DSP George Amegah, said the complainant in the case is ASP Wisdom Kwame Bosso, a police officer at the Police Hospital while accused is a commercial driver residing at East Legon, Accra.

The victim in the case, (name withheld) is a nine year old girl and a granddaughter of the accused.

On Sunday February 18, 2018, accused went with his friend who works at the Tudu Lorry station- Accra as a bookman and requested to have a drink with him at a nearby drinking spot.

While in the spot drinking, accused discussed his intentions to offer his granddaughter for sale either in Ghana or Nigeria at an amount of GH¢100,000 because of his financial difficulties.

The friend advised him not to send the child to Nigeria but if he is serious of the deal, he could find him a buyer in Ghana.

On Thursday February 22, 2018 around 8am, accused brought the victim who was living with accused person’s sister at Tadzevu in the Volta Region, to Accra under the pretext of sending her to school.

On arrival, accused took victim to Kinbu area and called his friend with whom he had earlier discussed his intentions of selling his granddaughter to lead him to the buyer.

The informant after seeing the seriousness in the deal took accused to a prospective buyer at the Cantonments Police Hospital where the complainant is stationed.

While bargaining on the price with the complainant, the accused person was arrested and sent to the Anti – Human Trafficking Unit of the criminal investigations department for investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey