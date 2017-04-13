Man, 48, Beats Wife To Death

A 48-year-old private security officer working with Member Guard Security Company ,Francis Kwofie, is in the grips of the Takoradi police for allegedly beating his wife, Akoley Klotey to death.

The Western regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku confirming the incident of the arrest to Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene Gyan said one Fuseina Ali alerted the police to the incident.

ASP Ewurabena narrated that the suspect subjected his wife to brutish beatings till she was unconscious.

When the police got to the scene upon the tip-off in an uncompleted building at Windy Ridge a suburb of Takoradi, they saw Akoley Klotey lying naked on the floor unconscious, she added.

She was thus rushed to the Effia Nkwanta hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The suspect Francis Kwofie has since been detained for investigations.

-Starrfmonline