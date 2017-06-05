Mama Zimbi’s Widows Conference On June 17

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, known in private life as Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, will hold her annual National Widows Alliance Conference (NAWAC-2017) on Saturday, June 17, a progamme she has been undertaking to empower widows by bringing them under one umbrella.

The event, according to the organisers, will take place at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre from 8:00am.

The theme for this special event which is also to celebrate the United Nations International Widows Day is ‘Empowering Women for Greater Achievements’.

This year’s event is expected to attract a large number of personalities, including ministers of state and female celebrities.

The event will also witness live musical performances from some selected Ghanaian hiplife, highlife and gospel artistes who will entertain guests who will grace the event.

According to the organisers, a number of activities will take place during the conference and some of the activities include singing and dancing by widow groups, mini trade fair, medical screening, among others.

The event is being sponsored by UniBank, Indomie Instant Noodles, Everpure Purified Water, Joy Dadi Bitters, GTP, Yeripa Jasmine Rice, Minataand Daughters Porridge Servings, Mobile Engineering Services, Kalyppo, Bedita Pharmacy and a host of others.

NAWAC is an initiative by the Mama Zimbi Foundation (MZF) through its Widows Alliance Network (WANE) project for sustainable socio-economic development of widows in Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu