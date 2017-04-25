Malaria Foundation Launched

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo yesterday launched the Ghana Malaria Foundation, a group made up of Ghanaian business entities who have come together to raise funds to support malaria control in Ghana.

The launch took place during the commemoration of the 2017 World Malaria Day themed ‘end malaria for good’.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, speaking at the launch, explained the country’s impressive gains in the fight against the illness by reducing malaria deaths by over 70 percent.

“This has been possible with the tremendous support of the Ghana government, our health partners and other organisations working with a common aim to beat malaria. A lot of investment has been made for us to witness this tremendous progress and we must commend all the actors involved,” she said.

However, Mrs Akufo-Addo who is an advocate for the prevention of malaria among infants called for the need to sustain the gains and do even more if the country is to eliminate malaria.

“This calls for more and sustained investment. There is a large gap in our funding levels which needs to be filled in order to achieve a malaria-free Ghana and this is where the business community can lend its support,” she stressed.

Justifying the call, the first lady mentioned that malaria over the years has had a devastating effect on the productivity of businesses in the country through employee absenteeism due to malaria.

“Every business in Ghana has a worker who has suffered malaria before and knows the cost malaria has on its profitability…The cost is huge and businesses can no longer remain indifferent to the fight against malaria. I, therefore, appeal to the corporate world to support this cause. By investing in the fight against malaria, you will be exercising your power to stop deaths due to malaria,” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Abigail Owiredu-Boateng