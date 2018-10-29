Make-Up Ghana Partners MP To Train Make-Up Artists

Patrick Yaw Boamah in a posed with the ladies and officials of Make-Up Ghana

Make-Up Ghana has commenced a programme to train 29 women from Okaikwei Central Constituency in Accra in make-up artistry.

This is part of an initiative by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Patrick Yaw Boamah, and Make-Up Ghana to empower women who want a career in the beauty industry.

Make-Up Ghana, a well recognised enterprise in the beauty industry, solicits partners from both the private and public sector to help empower women entrepreneurs through make-up artistry training.

It creates a unifying platform for stakeholders in the fast growing make-up and beauty sector in Ghana through advocacy, training, capacity building, industry events and consulting.

Through its Make-Up Academy, which is the training wing of the company, it has been leveraging the inherently entrepreneurial nature of the sector for women’s empowerment.

It has adopted a start-up kit to equip interested women with products and tools to start a business as make-up artists — a year post-training support in business management for trainees and membership in the Make-Up Professional Network.

The first cohort of the Make-Up Academy for this empowerment training is made up of 29 trainees from the Okaikwei Central Constituency, in partnership with Patrick Yaw Boamah.

Speaking at a ceremony to commence the programme, the CEO of Make-Up Ghana, Rebecca Donkor, said, “We are extremely joyous for today. Empowerment is big on our agenda as a team. Words cannot describe what we feel enabling others to start on their journey of entrepreneurship. As a woman and a serial entrepreneur, I know the difference that getting help from others can make. We are honoured to assist each of you in starting your own business. We are also extremely grateful to our partner, Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah, for facilitating this first training.”

Make-Up Ghana is actively soliciting additional partners for future Make-Up Academy empowerment training programmes across the public and private sector. Connect with Make-Up Academy and follow their activities on Instagram (@makeupacademyofficial).