‘Make Kids Education Priority’

Dignitaries at the function take a pose with the graduands

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), Yofi Grant, says educating children is the best investment any parent can ever make.

Speaking at the 10th graduation ceremony of Daddy Day Care located at East Legon, Accra last Saturday, Mr Grant, an investment expert, averred that parents, who invest in the education of their children, have nothing to worry about in their old age.

“I have taken care of my children in the past as required and ensured that they received the best of education and affection they deserved so I understand how costly these sacrifices can be for any parent even in these financially challenging times. The fact remains that an investment in education never fails the investor,” he stated smilingly.

The CEO, who is also a renowned child development psychologist, called on parents to spend time with their children and family.

He urged them to create a friendly environment at home to empower children to open up to them at all times, adding that such a practice builds in children affection and confidence.

“It is only natural as parents to want the best for children, however the truth is that academic success must not be seen as the end goal; what really matters is a happy and fulfilling life which is achievable through encouragement and right support,” he stressed.

Vice Principal, East Airport International School, Benjamin Peprah Boakye-Dankwa, called on parents to encourage their children and stop making derogatory statements about their performance in school.

According to him, negative pronouncements to a large extent have very serious consequences for children as they grow.

“Remember that your influence outweighs all others and your child will definitely follow your lead,” he stated.

Making reference to a quote by Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful tool that can be used to change the world,” Mr Boakye-Dankwa lauded the management of the school for establishing the pre-school on sound Christian principles.

Director of the School, Irene Ayesu indicated that it started as an “after school” project and later evolved into a Summer School and now a registered Pre-School institution, offering the best to its pupils.

The Director averred that nearly all pupils, who have undertaken its programmes, have been admitted to very reputable primary schools in Ghana and abroad.

By Solomon Ofori