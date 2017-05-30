Make Ghana Proud In India …Prez Tells Starlets

President Akufo Addo has charged the Black Starlets to put the Gabon debacle behind them and focus on the World Cup slated for India in October.

The national U-17 male soccer side failed to grab the African U-17 championship on Sunday evening, bowing 0-1 to defending champions; Mali.

Minutes after the loss, the president took to twitter and stated that “Better luck next time to the Starlets. We are proud of you. Now, unto the world championships. Make Ghana proud.”

The defeat in the final was Coach Paa Kwesi’s boys first in the entire tournament.

The last time the Starlets won the U-17 AFCON was in 1999.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum