What's New

Majority Back Decision To Create Office Of Special Prosecutor — Research

January 11, 2018

Mr Kaakyire Frempong (2nd right), Senior Lecturer, Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG), responding to questions. Those with him include Dr Bossman Asare (left), Mr Burkhardt Hellemann (3rd left), Resident Representative of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS)

Tags: