Major Mahama Family Storms Denkyira-Obuase

The late Major Maxwell Mahama

The family of the late Major Maxwell Mahama on Thursday morning visited the exact spot at Denkyira-Obuase in the Central Region where the soldier was gruesomely murdered on May 29, this year.

The late military man’s parents, brother, some family members from Tumu in the Upper West Region, as well as some military and police officers made the emotional journey.

The visit, DAILY GUIDE gathered, was to enable the bereaved family to, for the first time, see where their kith and kin lost his life in that painful manner.

Conspicuously missing from the entourage was the wife of the late soldier. No official reason was given for her absence, but it was obvious that she was left home to spare her more misery.

Eyewitnesses said uncontrollable tears were shed by the family members, as they toured the place where the late soldier, who was mistaken for an armed robber, was senselessly murdered by a mob.

After visiting the scene of the tragedy, Major Maxwell Mahama’s family held a meeting with chiefs and elders of Denkyira-Obuasi in a peaceful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the family has announced that it would hold a press conference in the coming days to make their views about the sad killing of the young major known to Ghanaians.

