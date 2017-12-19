Maj. Mahama Trial: 8 Want Compensation After State Drops Murder Charges

Eight persons accused of playing a role in the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama, want compensation after state prosecutors dropped murder charges against them.

Counsel for the discharged persons, George Bernard Shaw, said his clients have been humiliated and wrongly held for almost eight months for a crime they didn’t commit.

“I have seen what they have gone through…even the anxiety is like capital punishment,” he told the media after the discharge.

The eight have since May 2017 been in the custody of the police after they were picked up in connection with the May 29 lynching of the soldier at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

Chief State Attorney Evelyn Keelson who moved the motion for the discharge of the eight said the state lacked enough evidence to prosecute them.

Presiding judge Worlanyo Kotoku granted the request leaving 14 suspects before the court.

Last July, 13 suspects were also discharged from an initial batch of 32 suspects who were before the court.

