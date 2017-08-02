Maize Farmers Get Major Boost

Francis Clottey, External Consultant, James Zhang, Sales & Marketing Manager, Bruce Wang, Marketing Executive.

Maize farmers in the country now stand the high chance of increasing yield even in unfriendly weather conditions following the introduction of the Wynca Sunshine Maize High Yield Solution System.

The newly developed Crop Solutions Plan has been piloted in nine different maize-growing communities in the Upper Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Districts in the Eastern Region, the Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South Districts in the Brong Ahafo Region, and Boankra in the Ashanti Region where farmers were able to record double yields.

Following the success of the pilot project, which was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Wynca will be holding a field day on one of the demonstration fields tomorrow to increase awareness for its improved maize solutions.

“After several years of development process, we are very encouraged by the results of the first Maize High Solutions,” James Zhang, Sales and Marketing Manager said in a news release.

“The partnership with the government through MoFA is an excellent example of what can be accomplished when public and private organizations work together for a common good, providing powerful new tools to help farmers overcome climate change challenges and increase food production,” he added.

He said “these results demonstrate the power of advanced technology to help the farmers despite the unpredictable weather conditions and increased crop volatility due to climate change. More than 90 percent of smallholder farmers depend solely on rainfall to maintain their crops.

As a complete agricultural solutions company, Wynca Sunshine also engages farmers regularly to ensure correct utilization of its products and also to boost agriculture productivity.

There are also Wynca Sunshine seeds, Wynca Sunshine herbicides, fertilizers and insecticides.

All these solutions are developed in line with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s requirements.

Wynca Sunshine also collaborated with relevant departments of the ministry in five districts and nine communities to pilot the programme.

“Our plan is to get farmers to use Wynca Sunshine inputs correctly while increasing yields significantly through correct application of production techniques. This, we believe, would go a long way to complement the government’s agenda of increasing food production and creating jobs,” Mr. Zhang said.