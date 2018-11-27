Maidens Exit Saddens Coach

Black Maidens

Black Maidens head trainer, Evans Adotey has expressed gross disappointment over the exit of his side from the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.

On Sunday, the young Ghanaian ladies ended their sensational winning streak by losing 2-4 on penalties to their Mexican counterparts, having recorded a 100 percent record at the group stages.

The Maidens took the lead on two occasions, but surrendered two times in the game that ended 2-2 in regulation time.

Goals from Ghana’s captain Abdulai Mukarama and winger Suzzy Tei were cancelled out by Mexico skipper Nicole Perez.

During a post-match press conference, he said, “I’m disappointed because my main target was to cross this barrier. I have been kicked out and I have to go back and see how we prepare ahead of the next edition.”

The coach pointed out that the team rehearsed for penalties ahead of the game but failed to advance in the biennial soccer tournament.

He added “we started practising penalties because getting to this stage we knew penalty shootouts may come in. Even yesterday we practised some shootouts but low and behold it happened again.”

In 2012, Ghana won bronze when Azerbaijan hosted the event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum