Mahama’s Return A Recipe For Disaster – Ricketts-Hagan

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

A former Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, says former President John Dramani Mahama has contributed his bit towards Ghana’s development, hence, he should take a back seat and allow others lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come 2020.

According to Ricketts-Hagan, John Mahama has no unfinished business to continue and that he has had his turn, and should allow others to take up the mantle for the NDC.

In August, 2018, the former president stated in a recorded video that he owed God and Ghanaians a duty to right the wrongs he committed while in power.

Speaking on 3FM’s Sunrise morning show, Mr. Ricketts-Hagan said John Mahama’s return could be a recipe for disaster.

“If you look at it through history, any country where a president has come back and it is a non-consecutive term, it has always been a disaster.”

According to him, the assertion by the former president that he owes Ghanaians a duty to return to power is uncalled for.

“I do not believe that there is anything in governance that is called an unfinished business, you do your business the time that you were given, and then when the time is up…you go. No one person can solve the problems of this country forever.

“You can’t solve all problems, you come and do your bit, and hopefully you leave the country in a good state as I believe [former] President Mahama has done, so that the person who takes on the baton can continue and add to it.

“You cannot come back and say you are the one who can do everything for the country,” Mr. Ricketts-Hagan told Sunrise host Winston Amoah.

He said he is of the belief that for the NDC to go forward in the future, the party needs a new leader.

“[Former] President Mahama who was our immediate past president, I believe, has done his best for the country and for the party. It is time for the party to move on and look for a new leader who will first of all have the opportunity to be able to start a programme that could possibly see eight years.”

According to him, bringing the former president who can only do four years is unnecessary.

The Cape Coast South Member of Parliament maintains the party needs to undergo some reform in order to properly position itself to attain power in the 2020 elections.

