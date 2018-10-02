‘Mahama’s Comeback An Ego Massaging Exercise’ – Eric Twum

Eric Twum

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s Communications Team, Eric Twum, has described former President Mahama ‘s comeback to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as an “ego massaging exercise”.

According to him, John Mahama is trying to make Ghanaians believe that he is extremely important to the country.

Former President Mahama has officially launched his campaign in the Central Region in his bid to lead the NDC and subsequently contest the 2020 elections.

Nonetheless, Eric Twum emphasized that the track record of the former President is in the open for the Ghanaian people to make their decisions.

“Personally, I am indifferent. I don’t know what exactly he wants. He has had the opportunity as Vice President and he became President. His performance and the things he has done are there for everybody to see.”

“So for me, I call it an ego massaging exercise and unfortunately he’s been able to drag his compatriots along for a personal and ego journey.”

Former President John Dramani Mahama has indicated that he owes God and the good people of Ghana the greatest responsibility of recapturing power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I believe I owe a duty to God and my country to take our great party back into Government to right the wrongs of the past, and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation.”

“The 2020 election presents our party, the NDC with a great opportunity to offer yet again, visionary leadership driven by a commitment to create opportunities for all our people not just a few.”

Mr. Mahama challenged by eleven others who have all indicated their interest in contesting the race.

He led the NDC to one of its worse election defeats as an incumbent President.

