Mahama’s Ambassador Shoots Church Members

Hajia Hawawu Boya Gariba

Outgoing Deputy Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Hajia Hawawu Boya Gariba, has admitted to the police she used pepper spray on members of the Spring of Life Assemblies of God Church at Tampe Kukuo in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

She also admitted to firing warning shots at the members of the church.

Police began investigation into the Christmas Day incident after the congregants had breathed in some irritating smell while praises session was ongoing.

The Northern Regional Police Command ordered the deputy ambassador to produce a copy of the licence of the gun she used in firing the shots at the church members.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said a copy of the gun’s licence would prove if it’s registered or not.

According to him, his outfit had also requested for a Permit from the church authorizing them to operate in the area.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said statements would be taken from other parties and after investigation, the police would take a final decision on the matter.

Hajia Boya Gariba is heard saying that she gave a warning shot and that the gun was licensed for protection.

She indicated that she was trained at the police depot, indicating that she knows how to use a gun.

She explained that the gunshot was to disperse the crowd that attacked her carpenter at her residence.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicated that the diplomat came out of her building which is closer to the church with her sister and started firing warning shots towards the place of worship.

Some members of the church reportedly got involved in a physical fight with some persons at her residence, resulting in the injury of one member.

The church activities were halted due to the misunderstanding that occurred.

A video footage available to DAILY GUIDE reveals the former deputy minister for Gender under President Atta Mills holding a gun and warning the church members not to come closer to her.

Boya told the leadership of the church that the noise by the congregants was disturbing her family.

According to her, she had reported the matter to the Sakasaka police but efforts to stop the church proved futile.

Pepper Spray

The church members also complained about the use of tear gas by Boya Gariba.

Meanwhile, she had denied using any firearm, claiming she was attacked by the church members.

After the police had interrogated the two parties on Tuesday, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said, “At the meeting we were able to confirm certain things….there was an allegation that tear gas was used…we managed to rather confirm it was pepper spray.

“She used pepper spray on some of the members and her intention was to stop them from making the noise.”

Madam Boya Gariba said she had been complaining to the pastor and pleading with them to reduce the noise level during church services but nothing had changed.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said the police were also able to confirm that she came out with a pistol in an attempt to quell a confrontation between the church members and members of her household.

“She came out ….to fire some warning shots. She told us she used a pistol,” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said.

“She told us she used it in ‘self-defence’ because she claimed about 30 people had thronged her home to assault her household,” the police officer added.

The deputy ambassador has been ordered to give up her firearm, and medical forms were to be given to a carpenter from her household and a church member to go for treatment.

