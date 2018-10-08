Mahama Seeking Power To Destroy – Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Former President John Mahama

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described former President, and flagbearer aspirant of the NDC, John Mahama’s re-run to the presidency, as an attempt to do more damage to the country.

He has again described the former president as incompetent.

Dr Bawumia said: “I hear the incompetent one says he wants to come back, he wants to come and do more damage, as if he didn’t do enough damage; well we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, oh my God”.

Dr Bawumia, said this at a meeting with Metropolitan and Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra Monday.

“But you have to remember what happened at the time we came into office after many years of incompetent economic management; you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management.

“After many years of such economic management, the people of Ghana gave us the privilege to change course but after just twenty months in office, the difference is clear”, he further noted.

There is a big difference, if you look at the macroeconomic indicators, and they don’t like looking at it because it makes them look bad. It exposes their incompetence,” Dr. Bawumia added.

The attack comes after the former President’s recent critique of the management of the economy by the Akufo-Addo.

“It is easier to give political lectures on the economy than to manage the economy. Any Economics lecturer can give lectures on the economy. But not every lecturer can manage the economy,” Mahama mocked.

-Starrfmonline