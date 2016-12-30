Mahama Not Destined To Become President Again – Rev. Owusu Bempah

President John Mahama

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said that the outgoing President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has no chance of leading the country any more.

The controversial Prophet in an exclusive interview on Adom TV’S Pampas Programme Thursday night said the President who lost in the 2016 elections stands no chance of leading Ghana once more.

“President Mahama can never lead Ghana again, I like him but the truth that God has revealed to me is that he cannot become the President of Ghana again. He is done with his job and God rejected him even before the 2016 elections…,” he said.

President Mahama who was sworn in to complete the unfinished term of Prof John Mills who died barely six months to the end of his term in 2012 was elected President of the country in the 2012 elections.

His bid to seek re-election in 2016 hit a snag when he could only garner 44.4% of valid votes cast as against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s 53.8%.

The President conceded defeat leading to the declaration of Akufo-Addo as the President-elect. Transition is currently ongoing and he would be sworn into office on January 7th, 2017.

Executives of the NDC have instituted a committee to investigate what led to the loss of the party which had campaigned on massive infrastructure development.

Before the report of the committee would be out, some elements in the NDC have started campaigning for the President to be re-elected to contest the 2020 elections on the ticket of the NDC.

The man of God who predicted victory for the NPP has however called on the JM 2020 crusaders to halt their efforts and look for another candidate to support in the party.

“I will urge the NDC to stop considering the President for 2020 because he won’t win and can never win an election again. Those campaigning for him to be brought back should stop because if they succeed in getting him lead the NDC in 2020, NDC will lose again and they will be in opposition for a long time,” he counselled.

Asked why the President has been rejected by God to lead Ghana again, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah said President Mahama has ‘blood stains on his hands.’

“In the run up to the 2016 elections, I had a vision of President Mahama in chains – on his neck, legs and on his hands. The seat of the President has been turned up side down to show that it was empty and that a successor was required…so I knew the President would lose the 2016 elections and that is why I was confident about my prophecies,” he said.

