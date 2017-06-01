Mahama Lynching: Televise Trial- Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, has said there is the need for the trial of persons arrested for allegedly killing Captain Maxwell Mahama to be televised.



According to him, the matter has generated intense public interest, a situation which makes it mandatory for the public to witness the trial on television.



So far, seven persons suspected to be involved in the murder have been remanded in police custody.



The seven were arraigned Thursday morning at a Magistrate Court in Cape Coast where police prosecutors, led by ASP Avornyo, prayed the court to remand the accused persons to appear again on Monday June 19 as investigations into the gruesome murder continue.



They were arrested by a joint military and police taskforce deployed to the area on Tuesday to find the killers of the late captain. Counsel for the accused, George Bernard Shaw, did not oppose the request by the prosecution.



Speaking on this development on the floor of Parliament on Thursday June 1, Mr Nkrumah, who is also a Deputy Minister of Information, said: “Mr Speaker, my personal desire will be that the trial and sentencing of the person responsible for this act is carried live on national television.”



Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched by irate youth of Denkyira Obuasi on suspicion that he was an armed robber after a group of people he asked for direction spotted a gun on him.

-Classfmonline