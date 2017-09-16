Mahama Killer Pops Up

Emmanuel Boadu

One more person suspected to have played a role in the murder of Major Maxwell Adams Mahama at Denkyira-Obuase in the Central Region has been arraigned before an Accra Central District Court.

The accused, Emmanuel Boadu, was arrested by the police at Elubo in the Western Region on September 12, 2017.

Emmanuel, a brick layer, is believed to be among the mob that lynched and partly burnt the body of the soldier.

Charges

This brings to 21 – including a woman – the number of persons charged over the gruesome murder of the 5 Battalion of Infantry Soldier on May 29, 2017.

They have been provisionally charged with conspiracy to murder and murder.

Major Mahama was the commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region to check the activities of illegal miners (galamseyers).

He was lynched by a mob who took him for an armed robber.

Before trial Magistrate Worlanyo Kotoku, the prosecutor, DSP George Amegah, urged the court to remand the accused.

The magistrate accordingly remanded Emmanuel into police custody until September 25.

On Remand

Other accused persons on remand are William Baah aka Misky, teacher/assemblyman; Yaw Annor aka Agbahowa, mason; Akwasi Baah aka Baya, farmer; Kwame Tuffour aka Asowonan, driver; Akwasi Asante, farmer; Joseph Appiah Kubi aka Kum Dede, driver; Kwadwo Animah, mason; Philip Badu, prisons assistant; Kofi Nyame aka Abortion, farmer and Michel Anim aka Nana Anim.

The others are Bernard Asamoah aka Daddy, drivers’ apprentice; Ebenezer Appiah aka Akwesi Adjei; Charles Quainin aka Kwesi Boah, vulcanizer; Anthony Amoah aka Kwaku Manu/Amis, okada operator; Bismark Donkor aka Dada, farmer; Kwame Agyei, farmer; Solomon Sackey, carpenter; John Bosie aka Abodie, driver’s apprentice and Vivian Sahene aka Mafia, unemployed.

Wanted

The police are currently on the heels of Yaw Amakwah, Kwabena Kenkeba, Tikwa, Yaw Boadu, Fuseni, Madam Deedikor, Eric Asante aka Yaw Agade, Nana Kwadjo aka Naa Ajo, Kweku Diesel, Kofi Ahenkora, Solo, Rasta and Wiser.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson