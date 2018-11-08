Mahama Is Hungry For Power

John Dramani Mahama

FORMER PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has been labelled as a blatant liar by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

He has insisted that Mr. Mahama lied when he said bedbugs had taken over senior high schools (SHSs).

According to him, contrary to Mr. Mahama’s allegations, there are no bedbugs on the campuses of SHSs across the country. He said Mr. Mahama is hungry for political power and that has made him to become a liar in recent times.

“Mr. Mahama should be objective for once; his claim that bedbugs have flooded SHS campuses across the country is a lie. He should not allow hunger for political power to influence him to come out with blatant lies”, the Information Minister stated.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said virtually all the SHS campuses in the county had been fumigated by the NPP administration, adding that “Mr. Mahama should refrain from telling lies to create tension in the educational sector. The New Patriotic Party administration is focused and determined to rule the state”.

Speaking on radio, he said no amount of lies and propaganda would disrupt the government.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi