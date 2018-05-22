Mahama Is An “Unwilling” Candidate…He’s Being “Coerced To Contest” – Sly Mensah

Sylvester Mensah

NDC flagbearer hopeful Sylvester Mensah says former President John Mahama is being forced to contest the flagbearership race of the party.

“Mahama is an unwilling contestant. He has been forced to contest the polls. This election has nothing to do with who has the most resources. It is about who has the capability of leading the nation… It’s important to welcome John Mahama to the competition. Perhaps, it took him too long to make his intentions known but we are in a democratic era and so he has the right to contest.

“I may not be as resourceful as others but there is hope,” the former Chief Executive officer of the National Health Insurance Authority told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.

His comment comes on the back of the former President’s indication that he will be contesting the 2020 elections.

The former president wrote on Facebook Saturday evening that he has reflected on the numerous calls on him to contest and will not disappoint his supporters.

“I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts. To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” Mahama wrote.

-Peacefmonline