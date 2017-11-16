Mahama Inspired Me Into Politics – Bawumia

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has extolled the virtues of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama who deputized for president John Agyekum Kufuor.

Dr. Bawumia noted the late Mahama played an instrumental role in his transition into politics from the Bank of Ghana to serve as running mate to President Akufo-Addo.

Below is the full text:

I celebrate H.E Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Vice President under H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, on the 5th anniversary of his call to glory, for his enormous impact on me as a person and the nation as a whole. I did not only look up to him, but I considered greatly the supportive role he played to make the Kufuor administration a success.

I am constantly minded by the enormous part he played in my consideration to become a politician when H.E Nana Addo Dankwa called on me.

As we celebrate you this day, I pray for a restful place in Allah’s bosom for you, and the wisdom to follow your examples and better our nation and the world at large

Rest well Alhaji.

Programme of activities marking the 5th anniversary celebration

Aliu Mahama Foundation to the following events in the celebration of the 5th Anniversary.

1. Adua (special Muslim prayers) – 16th November – 10am at his residence at Cantonments switch back road

2. Fundraising and launching of Art Exhibition – 16th November – 5:30pm at International Conference Centre

3. Clean and Greening Kumasi, the legacy of Aliu Mahama and soup kitchen at Kumasi – 25th November

4. Memorial lecture – 6th December at 10am – International Conference Centre

5. Youth Forum on the theme “Greater discipline, the Legacy of Aliu Mahama” – 8th December – UDS Tamale campus

5. Renaming of Tamale Sports Stadium – 10th December – Tamale

-Starrfmonline