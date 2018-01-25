Mahama Gov’t Gave GITMO 2 Ghanaian Passports, Planned To Change Names – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

It has emerged that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) government planned to change the names of the former terror suspects, known to Ghanaians as GITMO 2.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who disclosed this on Adom FM’s Morning Show “Dwaso Nsem” Thursday said the then Mahama administration also secured the two detainees Ghanaian passports.

This decision, he noted has tied the hands of the ruling government and makes it impossible for government to send the two Yemenis away from Ghana.

“There is no way the two detainees will be deported because they are now refugees of the country. When we took over power, it was revealed that the Mahama administration wanted to change their names so they can be part of us. They have secured them Ghanaian passports”, he revealed.

Government says it is unable to immediately execute plans of repatriating the two Guantanamo Bay detainees who have been in Ghana for the last two years because of their refugee status.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Wiredu has recently indicated the Ministry was surprised to discover that the past NDC regime granted the two US detainees refugee status before the end of their mandatory two-year stay in the country.

“With their new status as refugees, it will be difficult to send them to another country when they have not flouted Ghana’s laws”, he added.

The two Yeminis – Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby – were resettled in Ghana in January 2016 following an agreement between the John Mahama government and the Barack Obama led-U.S. administration.

Commenting further on the issue, Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu who doubles as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs questioned why a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hannah Tetteh failed to attach such documents in her handing over note to the newly elected NPP government.

Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah believes the previous administration took a hasty decision without envisaging the implications to the nation on the exit plan for the two detainees.

According to him, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey will, next week, bring the agreement before the house for ratification.

-Adomonline