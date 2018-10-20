Mahama Exposed Over Bad Roads

John Mahama

POLITICAL WATCHERS in the Brong Ahafo Region have described the assertion by former President John Dramani Mahama that President Akufo-Addo has left the construction of a 12.5-kilometre Kwame Danso-Atebubu-Kejaji road to deteriorate as unfortunate since he (Mahama) had ample time to complete the road that was initiated by his predecessor, John Evans Atta Mills.

Addressing party faithful at Kwame Danso and Kejaji in the Sene West District as part of his Brong Ahafo regional tour to canvass for votes to lead the NDC again in the 2020 election, the former President accused President Akufo-Addo of abandoning the road started by the late John Atta Mills.

But the Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Boateng, accused the former president of being unfair to himself and his successor, President Akufo-Addo. According to him, Mr. Mahama had enough time to complete the road project but left it to deteriorate and is now blaming President Akufo-Addo and throwing dust into the eyes of those living in the area because he wants to lead the NDC again.

He explained further: “Sod was cut for the construction of the Kwame Danso-Atebubu-Kejaji and Berekum-Seikwa roads by President Mills in April 2011. The construction started immediately but unfortunately, Mills died. Mahama succeeded Mills and completed his first term and ruled for four years so what prevented him from completing the construction of the road? He cannot blame someone who has spent barely two years on the throne.”

President John Mahama further told the people that he was more experienced than President Akufo-Addo so when given the opportunity for the second time, he would change the country.

Speaking to party delegates at Atebubu, the former President asked the delegates to vote for someone who has experience and capable of uniting the party for the 2020 election.

He bemoaned disunity in the NDC at Atebubu Amantin Constituency that made the NPP snatch the seat from them for the first time. He therefore urged them to unite so that the party could take back the seat.

He, in conclusion, castigated members of the ruling party for criticizing him in his bid to lead the NDC again saying that is not their concern.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee/ Prince Fiifi Yorke, Kwame Danso