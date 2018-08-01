Mahama Endorsement: NDC Digging Own Grave – Ephson

Ben Ephson

Renowned pollster, Ben Ephson, has cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress not to create division and apathy among their rank and file as the party seeks to elect a new leader for the 2020 elections.

According to him, the decision by some MPs to endorse former President John Mahama is just a mind-game being employed by the Mahama camp.

“This is an empty thunder. If a person is not happy with the endorsement of John Mahama, the fellow can equally get others to endorse him as well,” Mr. Ephson told Morning Starr host Francis Abban, adding “from the way things are going in the NDC, I can say their flagbearership elections is going to be very dirty, very very dirty.”

Mr. said the infighting and jostling for power within the Umbrella family is happening at a time when NDC members should have rather remained united and attacked the governing NPP over the several scandals that has rocked the Akufo-Addo led administration.

“The NDC has turned guns on themselves and if they are not careful, they will not be united in 2020. They are digging their own grave,” Mr. Ephson added.

Mr. Ephson’s comments come after about 94 NDC Members of Parliament threw their weight behind the candidature of John Mahama ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

The MPs, according to Builsa South lawmaker Clement Apaak, have signed a document declaring their support for the former President who led the party in the 2016 defeat.

Mr. Mahama who is likely to contest the flagbearer slot for the NDC will have to beat competition from former UPSA vice chancellor Professor Joshua Alabi, Second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah and his former Trade minister Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah.

Source: Starrfmonline