Mahama DCEs Sacked

A copy of the wireless message that was sent to the MMDCEs in the Ashanti Region

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) of the deposed National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration have been asked to leave their posts.

The order was issued by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“By virtue of Article 243 (3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic, H.E the President of the Republic has revoked the appointment of all MMDCEs with immediate effect,” a letter stated.

The letter, signed by the Local Government and Rural Development Minister-designate, Hajia Alima Mahama, indicated that the Regional Coordinating Directors (RCDs) are to ensure the smooth handover as directed.

The new administration also directed the affected MMDCEs to hand over their relevant duties to their coordinating directors.

The order comes less than one week after Nana Akufo-Addo was inaugurated as the 5th President of Ghana under the 4th Republic to steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.

The government is almost through in appointing its ministers, a strong indication that President Akufo-Addo and his team mean business.

Although the current administration has not appointed new MMDCEs yet, indications are that it would not take long for it to do so.

DAILY GUIDE had chanced upon a wireless message from the Ashanti Regional Co-coordinating Council to all the districts in the region regarding the directive.

The short message indicates that the appointment of ex-President Mahama’s MMDCEs had been revoked with immediate effect.

It reads, “Revocation of appointments of MMDCEs by virtue of Article 243(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic” His Excellency, the President of the Republic has revoked the appointments of all MMDCEs with immediate effect.

“In this regard, all MMDCEs are directed to hand over their relevant duties to the MMDCDs for further instructions.

“By a copy of the message, all Regional Coordinating Directors are to take note and ensure smooth handover by the MMDCEs to the MMDCDs.”

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi