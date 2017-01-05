Mahama Confirms Yao Adzator As Prisons Boss

Emmanuel Yao Adzator

President John Dramani Mahama, has in consultation with the members of the Council of State, confirmed the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Yao Adzator as the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service with effect from 1st December, 2016.

Mr. Emmanuel Yao Adzator, prior to his confirmation, has been in Acting position of the Service since 1st February, 2016.

He was born on 1st July 1963, and enlisted into the Service on 1st April 1989. He rose through the ranks to his current position.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana, a Certificate in Human Resource Management from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), a Certificate in New Approaches to Prison Management and Rehabilitation from Galilee International Management Institute in Israel, and many other international and local leadership certificates.

He has held many Prisons leadership positions and worked in various Prisons establishments countrywide. He was the Deputy Director-General of Prisons in charge of Finance and Administration, the Director of Prisons in Charge of Operations, Ashanti Regional Commander, Second in Command of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Officer-In Charge of the Obuasi Local Prison, General Staff Officer as well as the Criminal Records Officer at the Prisons Headquarters.

Mr. Adzator has also served with the United Nations Mission in Darfur, (UNAMID) as a Corrections Advisor to the National Prisons Service at El Fasher-Darfur Sudan.

-Adomonline